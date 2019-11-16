It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Squish Your Anxiety With This 25 Pound Gravity Blanket

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.1K
Save
Gravity Blanket (48" x 72" Size, 25 lb.) | $162 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gravity Blanket (48" x 72" Size, 25 lb.) | $162 | Amazon

Winter is here and if you’re going through some stuff (I know I am), this 25 pound weighted blanket can help. This top-of-the-line Gravity Blanket is large enough for adults and their adult-sized problems. Its exterior is made with micro-fleece, so it’ll be super comfy to use.

Advertisement

To be clear, this is definitely pricier than many of the blankets we feature on Kinja Deals. But if you value quality materials, this is the one to buy.

This model usually sells for about $260, so this is a terrific time to buy. Just remember that this price expires at the end of the day. So don’t sleep on this deal.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

RAVPower's Tiny USB-C Laptop Charger Is Down to just $17, Right Now
Get Your Cords Under Control With This $12 Channel System
Add a Year To Your PlayStation Plus Membership For Just $40

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts