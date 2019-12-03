Squish Your Anxieties Away With This 20-Pound Weighted Blanket

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Anjee 20 lb Weighted Blankets Removable Minky Dot Cover | $35-60 | Amazon | Clip the on-page coupon and use the promo code BLHCU4LX
Winter is here and now that you’re finally away from your extended family, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket for your much earned alone time.
Better still, this particular blanket comes with a super soft, removable cover. Use the promo code BLHCU4LX and clip the coupon on the page to get the best price on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.