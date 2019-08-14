Photo: Home Depot

Up to 35% Off Grills and Smokers | Home Depot

There is never a wrong time to grill. Sure, it might be uncomfortable to go outside when it is snowing in the winter, but you can do it. If you really love to grill and want to sneak in a couple more summer barbecues before the cold ruins your plans, you can get up to 35% off grills and smokers at Home Depot.

The Traeger Renegade Pro Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is $488 during today’s sale. If you’re looking for a compact, budget-friendly option, the Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill is $108. You can even make your own hibachi at home with 38% off a Lifesmart Propane Gas Hibachi Style Flat Top Griddle.