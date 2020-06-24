Spruce up Your Wardrobe in Huckberry's Spring Outerwear Sale

Huckberry Spring Outerwear Sale Image : Huckberry

For many of us, sheltering in place doesn’t look to be ending any time soon. That’s mostly fine, but it’s never fun to get a fresh new outfit and not be able to wear it out and flaunt it.

Still, it’s tough to pass up a good sale, and those spiffy new threads will still be there when it’s safe to roam about again. Huckberry has a huge selection of outerwear, ranging from coats and blazers to boots and wallets. The company’s Spring Outerwear Sale really only covers jackets and coats, but the discounts are definitely worth taking a peek—some jackets are as much as $100 off.

Relwen Flex Field Blazer Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Relwen Flex Field Blazer | $261 | Huckberry

If you need a lightweight blazer you can carry with you through the seasons, the Flex Field Blazer is down from $328 to $261. In addition to being light and stretchy, it’s also got plenty of pockets to store all your whozits and whatzits.

Relwen Highpoint Shell Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Relwen Highpoint Shell | $182 | Huckberry



For rainy weather, you can get the Highpoint Shell for $50 off, bringing the price down to $182. In addition to keeping you safe from the rain, you’ll also get some protection from wind chill, so you won’t have to worry about shivering during your evening stroll. It’s built for year-round weather, too, so it should still be cozy in the muggy weather of many summer climates.

Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket | $150 | Huckberry



For those who love a good, cozy jacket, there’s the Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket. It’s meant for cool weather, so you might not be wearing this for a while, but it’s good to be prepared. It’s not just that it’s a comfy jacket, though, it’s also stylish, and will blend right in with the rest of your winter attire.

Topo Designs Mountain Jacket Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Topo Designs Mountain Jacket | $157 | Huckberry



For a super durable weatherproof jacket, you can grab the Topo Designs Mountain Jacket for $157, over 50% off the retail price. It’s wind-resistant to keep out the cold, and has a full-sized hood with a visor for all the protection you can ask for out of a jacket.

