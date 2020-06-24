It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Spruce up Your Wardrobe in Huckberry's Spring Outerwear Sale

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHuckberry Deals
143
Save
Huckberry Spring Outerwear Sale | Huckberry
Huckberry Spring Outerwear Sale | Huckberry
Image: Huckberry

Huckberry Spring Outerwear Sale | Huckberry

For many of us, sheltering in place doesn’t look to be ending any time soon. That’s mostly fine, but it’s never fun to get a fresh new outfit and not be able to wear it out and flaunt it.

Advertisement

Still, it’s tough to pass up a good sale, and those spiffy new threads will still be there when it’s safe to roam about again. Huckberry has a huge selection of outerwear, ranging from coats and blazers to boots and wallets. The company’s Spring Outerwear Sale really only covers jackets and coats, but the discounts are definitely worth taking a peek—some jackets are as much as $100 off.

Advertisement

Relwen Flex Field Blazer

Relwen Flex Field Blazer | $261 | Huckberry
Relwen Flex Field Blazer | $261 | Huckberry
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle

Relwen Flex Field Blazer | $261 | Huckberry

If you need a lightweight blazer you can carry with you through the seasons, the Flex Field Blazer is down from $328 to $261. In addition to being light and stretchy, it’s also got plenty of pockets to store all your whozits and whatzits.

Advertisement

Relwen Highpoint Shell

Relwen Highpoint Shell | $182 | Huckberry
Relwen Highpoint Shell | $182 | Huckberry
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Advertisement

Relwen Highpoint Shell | $182 | Huckberry

For rainy weather, you can get the Highpoint Shell for $50 off, bringing the price down to $182. In addition to keeping you safe from the rain, you’ll also get some protection from wind chill, so you won’t have to worry about shivering during your evening stroll. It’s built for year-round weather, too, so it should still be cozy in the muggy weather of many summer climates.

Advertisement

Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket

Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket | $150 | Huckberry
Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket | $150 | Huckberry
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Advertisement

Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket | $150 | Huckberry

For those who love a good, cozy jacket, there’s the Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool Jacket. It’s meant for cool weather, so you might not be wearing this for a while, but it’s good to be prepared. It’s not just that it’s a comfy jacket, though, it’s also stylish, and will blend right in with the rest of your winter attire.

Advertisement

Topo Designs Mountain Jacket

Topo Designs Mountain Jacket | $157 | Huckberry
Topo Designs Mountain Jacket | $157 | Huckberry
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Advertisement

Topo Designs Mountain Jacket | $157 | Huckberry

For a super durable weatherproof jacket, you can grab the Topo Designs Mountain Jacket for $157, over 50% off the retail price. It’s wind-resistant to keep out the cold, and has a full-sized hood with a visor for all the protection you can ask for out of a jacket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tacklife's 800A Jump Starter Doubles As an 18,000mAh Power Bank for $48

Soak up the Savings With This Luxury Towel Set for Just $25

The 10 Best Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale

Now We're Cooking With Gas: The Inventory's Sear Series Ignites This Week