Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space With 35% Off TomCare Flickering Solar-Powered Torches

Get your patio, balcony, porch, or just general outdoor area ready for summer nights with 35% off a set of TomCare solar-powered l anterns right now at Amazon.

These lanterns give the appearance of a flickering flame — but they’re waterproof, don’t worry! :)

Plus, they might make a great Father’s Day gift. If you were scrambling for mom this morning, maybe plan ahead for the next gifting holiday on the horizon!

Grab a pair with attached clips for easy hanging for just $26 when you use promo code VLOHQUK9 at checkout.

If you like the look of the metal lanterns, they can be yours for just $43 if you add code 5UWOZPE6 at checkout.

Grab ‘em while the deal is good!