Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Spritz and Clean Your Nether Regions With a $50 Adjustable Bidet

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
201
Save
Dalmo Bidet Seat | $50 | Amazon | Use code K87BL9QA
Dalmo Bidet Seat | $50 | Amazon | Use code K87BL9QA
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dalmo Bidet Seat | $50 | Amazon | Use code K87BL9QA

Hello, hi, the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 sucked. Whenever America’s recklessness forces us back into extreme quarantine, don’t be among the walking dead whose taste buds seemingly traded brains for thin perforated butt wipers. With a $50 bidet ($30 off with promo code K87BL9QA), your tissue stash will last a lot longer, and your private parts will never feel cleaner. This bidet has two different adjustable nozzles that lets you change both angle and water pressure, and its elongated shape allows for a neat installation on most toilets.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: New iPad Air, Minecraft on Switch, Ghost Paper Notebooks, Apple Watch Series 6, KitchenAid Dish Rack, Naipo Shiatsu Massager, and More

Saturday's Best Deals: Le Creuset Stoneware and Cast Iron, Razer Tactical Laptop Backpacks, Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum, Samsung POWERbot, JACHS NY Fall Jackets, Studio Ghibli Home Goods, and More

Save Space in Your Kitchen With an Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack, Only $30-$40 With 50% Off Promo Codes

Grab a Ryzen 5000-Ready MSI Motherboard With Wi-Fi 6 for $160 ($30 off)