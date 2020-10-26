Spritz and Clean Your Nether Regions With a $50 Adjustable Bidet

Dalmo Bidet Seat | $50 | Amazon | Use code K87BL9QA
Hello, hi, the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 sucked. Whenever America’s recklessness forces us back into extreme quarantine, don’t be among the walking dead whose taste buds seemingly traded brains for thin perforated butt wipers. With a $50 bidet ($30 off with promo code K87BL9QA), your tissue stash will last a lot longer, and your private parts will never feel cleaner. This bidet has two different adjustable nozzles that lets you change both angle and water pressure, and its elongated shape allows for a neat installation on most toilets.