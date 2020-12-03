It's all consuming.
Sprint Over to Amazon for $20 off the Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 | $210 | Amazon

Whether you use them for notification triage or keeping track of your daily runs, there’s no shortage of smart watches you can grab to get the job done. If you need one that’ll make a good running companion, the new Fitbit Versa 3 will feel right at home on your wrist. It’s down to $210 on Amazon right now, and for your money you’ll get GPS tracking, NFC payments, Google Assistant, and good battery life to keep you going all day.

