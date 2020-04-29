Spring Cleaning at Levi's Means Markdowns for You With 70% off Select Fashions

70% Off Warehouse Styles | Levi’s



From now until May 11th Levi’s has slashed its prices on all it’s warehouse items. This is up to 70% off on all of their closeout fashions. If you need a few pairs of jeans they’ve got you covered. Styles for men, women, and kids. Tees are as low as $6 and jeans as low as $20.

The only caveat is you have to sign up for their mailing list to get access. But you do get 20% off your next non-sale purchase and you won’t pay for shipping. Look in the regular sale section too, great deals there also. You will still enjoy free shipping with this warehouse order .