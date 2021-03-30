It's all consuming.
Spring Broke? Ella Paradis Has Got You Covered With Their Full Bloom Bundle

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Full Bloom Bundle | $60 | Ella Paradis | Use Code SPRING
Image: Ella Paradis

Spending a little more time at home isn’t the worst thing. We’re almost there; just hang in. In the meantime, our pals at Ella Paradis want to help you jump into a new season with some perfect goodies to unwind. The Full Bloom Bundle is that and can be all yours for just $60 with the code SPRING.

This is quite the deal, and the centerpiece of this curated self-love surprise is one of Better Love’s best toys. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily as a fave, so obviously, I’m excited to see it included. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down. And since your still keeping it close to home, how about a tropical scented candle for rest and relaxation. Go full measure will a self-care day and hop into a warm, soothing bath because you’re getting two bath bombs. Finish it all off by easing your mind with some calming aromatherapy. There are two essential oils of jasmine and ylang-ylang to put the cherry on top of a stress-free day. You earned a day as beautiful as you are.

This bundle will ship for free.

