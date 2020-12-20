Spray Away the Germs With This $19 Motion-Activated Hand Sanitizing Mist Dispenser

Steliron Automatic Hand Sanitizer Mist Dispenser Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Steliron Automatic Hand Sanitizer Mist Dispenser | $19 | SideDeal

It’s better to be safe than sorry, so whenever I find myself asking, “Did I wash/sanitize my hands?”, Igo ahead and wash or sanitize them again anyway, just in case. Now you can make sanitizing your hands in a snap even easier with this $19 Steliron automatic hand sanitizer mist dispenser.

This nifty little device is motion-activated and sprays out a fine mist of isopropyl alcohol-based sanitizer. You can use it to sanitize your hands or your commonly uses devices.

This deal won’t last long! Shipping is covered under a SideDeal monthly membership for $5, or a one-time shipping fee of $8.