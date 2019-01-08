It would be gross to completely replace your regular shampoo routine with dry shampoo...or would it? (It would.) Still, you should stock up on our readers’ favorite Batiste Dry Shampoo, now 20% off in a variety of scents thanks to an Amazon coupon. It will come in handy on days where you just don’t have time to do a full shampoo and conditioner situation, or when things up top get a tad too greasy for your liking. Just know that eventually, you will (probably) need to wash your hair.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Spray Away Dirty Hair With 20% Off Batiste Dry Shampoo
It would be gross to completely replace your regular shampoo routine with dry shampoo...or would it? (It would.) Still, you should stock up on our readers’ favorite Batiste Dry Shampoo, now 20% off in a variety of scents thanks to an Amazon coupon. It will come in handy on days where you just don’t have time to do a full shampoo and conditioner situation, or when things up top get a tad too greasy for your liking. Just know that eventually, you will (probably) need to wash your hair.