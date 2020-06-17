Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less

Apple Watch Series 5 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Apple Watch Series 5 | $300+ | Amazon

Named the best smartwatch by our sister site Gizmodo, the Apple Watch Series 5 improved on its predecessor by leaps and bounds. It may sound like a contradiction to say a smartwatch’s battery life was extended at the same time it was treated to an always-on display, and yet the latest Apple Watch pulls off both feats with ease. Over at Amazon, the GPS-only models are $100 off today—no matter which version you pick—so whether you need a 40mm or larger 44mm face; a Space Gray, Gold, or Silver aluminum finish, you’ll be pleased with the savings.

In her review, Victoria Song wrote of the Apple Watch Series 5:

The Apple Watch is hands-down the best smartwatch out there. There, I said it. It’s a boring conclusion that is nevertheless the cold, hard truth. You can prefer a round face, or a different operating system. You can scream about better battery life and third-party watch faces until you die, purple-faced from asphyxiation. The Series 5 still reigns king. That’s true even if this time around, most of the updates are small tweaks rather than game-changers.

