Spoooooky: Pre-order Little Nightmares II and Save $5 on PS4 or $6 on Switch

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Little Nightmares II (PS4) | $25 | Amazon Little Nightmares II (Switch) | $34 | Amazon
Little Nightmares II (PS4) | $25 | Amazon
Little Nightmares II (Switch) | $34 | Amazon
It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem coming this week: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With the runway clearer, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. If you’re the pre-order type (yes, many of you aren’t, we know), you can currently get the PS4 version for $25 and the Switch version for $34. The game launches this Thursday, so you have plenty of time to catch up on the sequel’s short, but spooky predecessor.

