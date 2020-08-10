Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated's Shiny Edition Is $65 off on Amazon

Image : THQ Nordic

Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Shiny Edition | $85 | Amazon

Say what you will about Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom. Though it’s an imperfect time capsule from 2003, nostalgic millennials like myself will find joy in its eccentric cast of familiar characters. Play as Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy as they work together to thwart Plankton’s nefarious plans to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula once and for all.

The Shiny Edition of Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated—the new remake from THQ Nordic—for Nintendo Switch includes a copy of the game, collectible wall stickers, six high-quality lithographs, a pair of tennis socks, and a Spongebob figure standing 8 inches tall. Now 43% o ff on Amazon, you, TOO, can live in a pineapple under the sea, absorbent and yellow and porous you may be. In his review for Kotaku, Mike Fahey praised the 3D platformer for its colorful graphics, enriched soundtrack , and additional multiplayer content:

Heavy times call for lighthearted games. While I appreciate the appeal of games that tackle weighty issues and challenge players’ notions of morality, those aren’t the games I need right now. I need a platforming game where I control a shining beacon of blissful ignorance, set in a colorful world that’s about as far removed from real life as possible. SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom are what I need right now. I’ve been counting on Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, a remake of the 2003 original out tomorrow for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, to cheer me up since it was announced. It gets the job done.