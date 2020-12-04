It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Spoil Your Nintendo Switch With 50% off Accessories at Best Buy

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Best Buy
Did you just grab a Nintendo Switch during Black Friday weekend? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of options 50% off. That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

