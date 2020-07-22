It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Spoil Your Hair With $60 off Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | $220 | Newegg

I’ll be honest, I haven’t touched a hair dryer since my high school days, when I’d convinced myself I could pull off side bangs (I couldn’t). Even so, it’s hard not to at least hear mention of Dyson’s pricey hair dryers in passing. Despite a hefty price tag of around $280, they’re compact and easy to wave around while still being precise, and you can shift to cold air when it’s time to finish up. The price is a major setback, but if you’ve got a bit of cash laying around, it might be the last hair dryer you need to buy. A refurbished model of the Supersonic Hair Dryer is down to $220 on Newegg, which still isn’t cheap, but it’ll make hitting that buy button sting a little less. Just hang in there, though, your hair’s gonna thank you later.

