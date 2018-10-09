Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s stunning QLED gaming monitor is down to its best price ever for a non-refurb today.



The Q in QLED stands for Quantum Dots. You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images and rich, deep blacks on a less expensive LCD panel.

This particular display is 32", curved, offers 2560x1440 resolution, and most importantly for gamers, boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. Get it for $470 from Amazon, while it lasts.