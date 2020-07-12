It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Splat With the Best of Them With a Digital Copy of Splatoon 2, Only $40

Elizabeth Henges
Splatoon 2 (Digital) | $40 | Amazon
Splatoon 2 (Digital) | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo (Other)
Splatoon 2 (Digital) | $40 | Amazon

Even after all this time, Splatoon 2 is still one of the better multiplayer experiences on the Switch. There’s an active community, and plenty of different modes to try out. So why not jump into it today with a digital code, only $40 at Amazon?

People may be upset it’s not a physical copy, but when it comes to multiplayer games like Splatoon 2, being able to load it up at any time without switching game carts really means more than you’d think. So go ahead and grad your copy today!

