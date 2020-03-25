It's all consuming.
Spin Your Lo-Fi Records to Study and Relax To on This 3-in-1 Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable for 30% Off

Gabe Carey
Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable | $37 | Victrola
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Now’s as good a time as ever to finally live out your High Fidelity dreams and buy that record player you’ve been talking your friends’ ears off about for years now. (No, I’m not projecting!) Why? Because this Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth suitcase turntable which is ~portable~ mind you, is 30% off with the promo code VICTROLA30, bringing the total cost down to $37.

Whether from your phone or your authentic vinyl record collection, you can bump classics to your heart’s desire until the sun comes up. Who cares, we’re all stuck at home anyway! And while you’re at it, maybe peruse some new records too. You never know when your song of the summer will touch down.

Gabe Carey

