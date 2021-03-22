It's all consuming.
Spin up Some Home Projects With a Tacklife Circular Saw, Now 20% Off

Andrew Hayward
Tacklife Circular Saw | $64 | Amazon | Use code QR6H76XC
Image: Andrew Hayward
After the last year that we all had, I wouldn’t blame you for needing to work out some aggression. Why not do it safely and productively by pouring that energy into home projects? Whether it’s pushed-off repairs or potentially beneficial upgrades to your living space, now’s a fine time to start plotting some handy tasks for the weeks and months ahead.

If those projects include any sort of cutting, consider picking up this Tacklife Circular Saw, which is currently 20% off at Amazon when you use promo code QR6H76XC at checkout. Beloved by Amazon customers with a 4.6-star rating from 6,800+ reviews, this handy saw has a unique handle designed to reduce fatigue and packs a laser guide, plus it blasts out 3,500RPM in cutting power ideal for things like wood, plastic, soft metal, and tile.

