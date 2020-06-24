Spigen is Selling AirPods Cases and Apple Watch Bands for $7 Each

Spigen Silicone Fit AirPods Pro Case | $7 | Amazon | Use code SPIGEN50

Spigen Silicone Fit AirPods 1&2 Case | $7 | Amazon | Use code SPIGEN50

Spigen 40mm Apple Watch Band | $7 | Amazon | Use code SPIGEN50

Spigen 44mm Apple Watch Band | $7 | Amazon | Use code SPIGEN50

Spigen is offering big savings on accessories for your Apple wearables. Using coupon code SPIGEN50, you can take 50% off cases for the AirPods (“leather”) and AirPods Pro (silicone), both of which are sporting a key clip to help you keep track of the little buds. That same code will also work for Spigen’s silicone Apple Watch bands in both 40mm and 44mm. All told, each is just $7 post-discount, so now is the time to buy!