It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Spider-Watch, Spider-Watch, Does Whatever a Spider-Watch Can: Tells the Time, is $140

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Citizen Spider-Man Watch | $140 | Amazon

Attention all evil do-ers, you’re about to thwarted by the Amazing Spider-Man Watch! Bitten by a radioactive Spider-Man as a kid, this Citizen Watch now uses its powers for good. It’s Spider-Man Watch! With the ability to tell the time really well! POW! Emblazoned with a red and blue watch face and the iconic Spider-Man logo on the front and back! THWAP! It’s 60% off at Amazon, bringing down to $140! WHAM! Criminals beware, for wherever you carry out your nefarious crimes, you’ll never be too far away from Spider-Watch, protector of both time and arm.

