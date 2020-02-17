Spice up Your Look in Discounted Shoes, Sunglasses, and Denim at Zappos

It's all consuming.
Gabe Carey
Your old wardrobe is getting tacky. But hey, at least it’s Presidents Day. You know what that means: Time for a spring cleaning. Luckily, Zappos is partaking in the annual tradition in America of putting things on sale to celebrate the founding fathers or something.

Among the highlights are $72 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers, 40% off select Sorel ‘N About Plus boots, $110 off a women’s Columbia Carson Pass jacket, and a pair of $30 women’s Breeze Sea Sandals. All damn fine deals, and that’s without mentioning the steep markdowns on Ray-Ban sunglasses. New year, new you indeed.

