Sphero Mini | $36 | Amazon

You know Sphero’s rolling BB-8 droid toy? It’s based on their original app-controlled robot ball, which is a little less charming, but also way cheaper at just $36. Just connect your phone, and you can control the ball with an onscreen joystick, your phone’s accelerometer, or even, uh, your facial expression.

Today’s price is an all-time low on the Mini model, it’s available in multiple colors, and I may just buy it to use as a cat toy.