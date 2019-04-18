Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Monopoly for Millennials, which eschews the traditional real estate market game format—the tagline is “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”—in favor of collecting “experiences” like a 3-day music festival or, um, couch surfing (?), offended an entire generation upon its release back in November. But now, you can get the game for just $10 at Walmart and find out what all the fuss was about. That’s a price that any adulthood-challenged millennial can afford, right? (See, it’s funny, because millennials are riddled with debt and ruining everything. Ha!)

