Photo: Lin Mei (Unsplash)

Japan can feel like half a world away...because it is. But a trip across the Pacific is surprisingly obtainable with the latest vacation package deal from TripMasters, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at about $1309 per person, you’ll get roundtrip flights, three hotel nights each in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, and a seven day rail pass that can take you between the cities (or elsewhere for day trips) on Japan’s famous Shinkansen bullet trains.

Prices vary based on your departure date and city, so if you have any flexibility, click around to find the best deal.