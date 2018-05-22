Photo: Dong Zhang (Unsplash)

If you want to check China off your bucket list, it’s cheaper than you might expect with this tour package from Gate 1 Travel, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

For as little as $1,299 from Los Angeles or New York, you’ll get roundtrip airfare into Beijing and out of Shanghai, nine nights accommodations (including four on a Yangtze river cruise), all of your transfers, a bunch of free meals, entrance fees to all activities, and local, English-speaking guides at all of your destinations. Booking this trip on your own, you could easily spend that much money on airfare alone.

Advertisement

Just be sure to use promo code TZWCHLA to save $200 on any package from Los Angeles, or code TZWCHNY for $250 off departures from New York. And remember to pay with Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve to take advantage of their 2x and 3x earning potential on travel purchases. You could use those points to help book a domestic positioning flight to LA or New York, if you don’t live in one of those cities.