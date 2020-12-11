Spend More and Save More in This Disney Store Sitewide Sale

Up to 30% off Sitewide SAVEMORE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With all the exciting news from Disney yesterday we’re all in for so treats from every franchise the house of mouse oversees. In honor of that goodness over at the Disney S tore take up 30% off your entire order. This is a spend more, save more deal so if you’re still buying gifts you’ll see those savings (20%) once you hit $100 just use the code SAVEMORE at checkout.

There will be Mar vel for ages to come! Every single one of those trailers for the Dinsey Plus shows looks brilliant and I personally can’t wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So while we wait for each of these to be released get cozy and go back through the MCU catalog in this comfy classic heather grey zip-up hoodie.

Fire up your snack machines too. T he announcement of the wonderful Chris Evans lending his voice to a Buzz Lightyear series means the only acceptable food for a Pixar binge is from Pizza Planet. This pizza maker lets you do just that without the fear of little green men trying to steal a slice .

And of course, there was Star Wars news galore. I know there is someone on your l ist this year who is a fan and this backpack of The Child is both adorable and functional. Loungefly makes beautiful durable stuff and this bag should be no different .

