Holiday 2020

Spend More and Save More in JACHS NY's Black Friday Over Sale

Sheilah Villari
Take $20 off Orders Over $200 | JACHS NY | Use Code BFOVER
Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Take $20 off Orders Over $200 | JACHS NY | Use Code BFOVER

JACHS is doing everything possible to make you the most stylish you can be this year. While we might not be out and about as we use to that doesn’t mean you can’t look good even in your own home. With so many life events moving to Zoom or Skype you still need to look presentable and be comfortable too. For the next two days take $20 off orders over $200 and give your wardrobe the makeup you’ve been dreaming of.

We’ve covered sweaters, flannels, and pants so you’ll definitely find the coziest and chicest items for the rest of the winter.

And if you spending $200 you’ll definitely get free shipping.

