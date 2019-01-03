The bObsweep bObi Pet attempts something that most robotic vacuums only pay lip service to: looking good. Its soft silicone touch sensors replace the loud (and sometimes baseboard scuffing) bumper you see on most competitors, it comes in a variety of bold colors, and its upper surface is marked only with a logo and three touch-sensitive buttons with cute names: Go!, Juice (recharge), and Waffle (clean one area of the floor in a waffle pattern).
It also comes with a virtual wall, which you rarely see in a robovac this affordable, and a full two year warranty, plus five years of subsidized service if anything goes wrong.
Its remote though. Wow. I don’t think we’ll ever see it in the MoMA. But honestly, who ever uses the remotes on these things?
Today only, get the bObi Pet for $180 in the color of your choice, the first time we’ve ever seen it under $200.