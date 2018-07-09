Photo: Erwan Hesry (Unsplash)

Spain: Better at tourism than penalty kicks. Trust me on this one.



For a limited time, you can book an eight night trip to Spain, complete with flights, hotels, and transfers starting at just $1399 per person when you use promo code TZWAPN, which will save you $320 at checkout for each traveler. The trip includes flights into Madrid and out of Barcelona, all of you breakfasts, four dinners with wine, tour guide services, and hotels in the following cities, plus transportation between them:

2 nights Madrid

2 nights Seville

1 night Granada

1 night Valencia

2 nights Barcelona

Prices vary by date and departure airport, so play around with your options to find the best deal.