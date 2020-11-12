Spend and Save for the Rest of the Week in This Ulta Beauty Deal

Save $10 on a $50 Purchase HOLIDAY10 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Save $10 on a $50 Purchase | Ulta | Use Code HOLIDAY10



Ulta is one of the best places for beauty products and if you get a deal on top brands even better. Until Saturday take $10 off any purchase over $50 or take $20 off any order over $100.

Ulta has lots of exclusives and great items to pick from. I’m going to highlight one of my favorite K-Beauty bundles. The Vitamin To-Glow Pack is one I go back to a lot. As it’s about to get a bit chilly out there skin gets dry and lips get chapped. This set from I Dew Care handles all that and more. This kit has the Bright Side Up Brightening Vitamin C Serum, the Plush Party Buttery Vitamin C Lip Mask, and the Say You Dew Moisturizing Vitamin C Gel. That lip mask and moisturizing gel do wonders. I keep them on my nightstand just in case I’ve got dry patches or want my lips to be super smooth in the morning. I couldn’t recommend these more.

This deal ends November 14 and free shipping on orders over $35.