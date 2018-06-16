Photo: Jonathan Kalifat (Unsplash)

The conventional wisdom for traveling to Vietnam is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was cheap to fly there too?



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Gate 1 Travel is currently offering six-night tours of the country, including roundtrip and inter-city airfare, starting at just $999 per person with promo code TZWEV. That includes your hotels, breakfasts, and even a tour guide too.

Prices vary by departure airport and date, but promo code TZWEV will take $200 off per person, no matter what options you choose.