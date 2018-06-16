The conventional wisdom for traveling to Vietnam is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was cheap to fly there too?
Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.
Gate 1 Travel is currently offering six-night tours of the country, including roundtrip and inter-city airfare, starting at just $999 per person with promo code TZWEV. That includes your hotels, breakfasts, and even a tour guide too.
Advertisement
Prices vary by departure airport and date, but promo code TZWEV will take $200 off per person, no matter what options you choose.