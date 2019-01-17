Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Curly hair requires a lot of very specific care, so make the most of your money and purchase your must-have products during this worthwhile promotion from cult-favorite curl brand DevaCurl. Now through January 22, when you spend $75 on DevaCurl (that’s less than the cost of a 32 oz. shampoo and conditioner, just saying), you’ll receive a 3 oz. SuperCream and a DevaTowel for free. The microfiber towel usually goes for $20, and a 5 oz. SuperCream is normally priced at $28 — so essentially, that’s a steal for these super-powered stylers. Just use promo code WINTERCARE to treat your hair to this deal.

