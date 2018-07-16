Spend $60, Save $20 on Beauty products | Amazon
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

While you’re stocking up on Amazon Echos and Dash Buttons, why not think about beauty products? Right now, stock up on $60 worth of select products from brands like Neutrogena, Gillette, Garnier, L’Oreal, Rogaine, and more, and you’ll automatically save $20 at check out.