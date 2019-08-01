Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Do you use paper towels? Laundry detergent? Ziploc bags? Assuming the answer is yes, you stand to save money from this limited time Amazon promotion. Just spend $50 on household essentials on this page, and you’ll get $15 off at checkout. Just make sure they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly to be eligible.



It’s similar to this Target promotion from earlier in the week, but it’s actually better since it’s a cash discount, rather than a gift card.