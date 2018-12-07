Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Not that you needed an extra incentive to swath your feet in the sweet cozy Australian softness, but today, when you spend $50 or more on Uggs at Zappos, the site will reward you with a $20 coupon code to use on a future purchase. The promotion is part of Zappos 21 Days of Deals, but considering we’d buy Uggs even when they’re not on sale, this is an Uggs-tremely Ugg-mazing offer. There are tons of boots, loafers, slippers, accessories and more for men and women that you’ll be glad you have as the weather turns colder. And yes, it’s totally acceptable to put the $20 coupon toward more Uggs at Zappos.