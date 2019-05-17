Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t underestimate the savings going on at Under Armour right now: If you spend over $50 on their site starting today through May 30, they’ll send you a $10 promo code to use between May 31 and June 13 on orders of $50 or more. And by the way, tons of styles and gear are marked down at the Under Armour Outlet, so you can really make that extra $10 work for you. Shop now, and look out for the code in your email within 24 hours of your purchase.