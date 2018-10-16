$100 off $400 Wheel/Tire Purchase | Discount Tire Direct (eBay) | Promo code PTIRES18. Stacks with manufacturer rebates.
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.   

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the dael.