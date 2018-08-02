$10 off $40 In Summer Essentials | Amazon
Graphic: Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off when you spend $40 on summer essentials, which in Amazon’s mind means sunscreen, plus men’s and women’s razors, and feminine hygiene products. Other than the sunscreen, I’m not sure why the others are summer-specific products, but it’s stuff you probably need to buy anyway, so you might as well save some money.