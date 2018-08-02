For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off when you spend $40 on summer essentials, which in Amazon’s mind means sunscreen, plus men’s and women’s razors, and feminine hygiene products. Other than the sunscreen, I’m not sure why the others are summer-specific products, but it’s stuff you probably need to buy anyway, so you might as well save some money.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Spend $40, Save $10 On Summer Essentials From Amazon
