Spend $20 in eBooks, Get $5 Credit to Spend on More eBooks

My eBook backlog is gigantic. It’s somehow even bigger than my gaming backlog, despite the fact that playing and beating a video game takes way longer than reading and finishing a book. Regardless, I can’t resist a good Kindle eBook deal, and Amazon has a good one this week—spend $20 on eBooks, and you’ll get $5 Kindle credit... for more books, essentially.

There is a trick to this deal, though: You need to activate it. It doesn’t automatically apply at checkout, so be sure to click on that link and activate the deal before going on a buying spree.

Of course, there are sales on the eBooks themselves, too. For example, all of CS Lewis’s novels are $2 a piece, so if you ever wanted to read The Chronicles of Narnia now is your chance to get the whole series for cheap. As always, there are a boggling amount of eBooks on sale that you can peruse at your leisure, as well.

Since nobody asked, what I like to do during these promotions is pick up one or two books that never go on sale (looking at you, Harry Potter and Witcher novels), then work my way up to the $20 spent for the credit. It’s just enough of a bonus for me to splurge on some novels I have trouble justifying otherwise.