It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Spend $17 On An Umbrella That Won't Disintegrate After Two Uses

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
564
Save
EEZ-Y Double Canopy Umbrella | $17 | Amazon | Promo code GIZMODOEZ15
Graphic: Shep McAllister

EEZ-Y Double Canopy Umbrella | $17 | Amazon | Promo code GIZMODOEZ15

You could buy a new pharmacy umbrella every time you get caught in the rain, and dispose of it 15 minutes later when it’s torn to shreds, but that’s no way to go through life.

Advertisement

At only $17 with promo code GIZMODOEZ15, the EEZ-Y umbrella can stand up to wind thanks to a vented canopy, should last a long time due to its nine carbon fiber ribs (most cheap umbrellas have 6-8 metal ones), and can even open and close with a single button press. It’s not even expensive! It’s about 2-3x what you’d spend on an emergency umbrella, and is, um, more than 2-3x better.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

A Bunch of Urban Decay Products Are Up to 55% Off at HauteLook
Wednesday's Best Deals: Marvel Advent Calendar, Tile + Echo Dot, Ninja Foodi, and More
Tune Into This Deal on a Portable Marshall Bluetooth Speaker

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts