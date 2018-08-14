Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Our readers love cast iron, and especially Lodge cast iron. This 10.5-inch square skillet would be a nice addition to your Lodge collection, and will likely last a lifetime.



Within a dollar of its all-time low, the price on this Lodge pan doesn’t get much better than this, so you might as well grab it while it’s hot.

Speaking of hot, the handle gets VERY hot so I would also recommend one of these.