Spend $150 at Coalatree and Get a Free Hammock

Free Hammock With Any Order Over $150

You know what you need in your life? A hammock. A nice, comfortable way to rest outside. Well, if you spend $150 or more at Coalatree, you’ll get a hammock for the low low price of free. Pretty nice deal!

Coalatree is a company with eco-minded items, so you can get clothes and other outdoor accessories that are made with the Earth’s health in mind. Take the Kachula Blanket. It’s made with 100% recycled materials, which is wonderful. It’s an extremely versatile blanket, too, that can easily be converted into a travel pillow or poncho. And it’s water-proof!

Anyway, it’s really easy to shop around Coalatree and hit that $150 threshold, so take a look and get some cool stuff.