Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clarks are good, solid shoes, and good, solid shoes don’t usually come cheap. But right now, if you spend at least $130 on shoes at Clarks (that’s about two pairs of shoes), you’ll get 30% off your order. Products eligible for the promotion are marked with a “Take 30%” badge—unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a way to filter out the ineligible items—so keep a sharp eye out, and use promo code TAKE30 to step into some savings.