Free Google Home Mini With $119 Purchase | eBay | Promo code PMINI4FREE
Screenshot: eBay

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $119 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PMINI4FREE. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $119 spending threshold, except for gift cards, warranties, protection plans, currency, and real estate.