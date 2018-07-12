If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $119 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PMINI4FREE. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $119 spending threshold, except for gift cards, warranties, protection plans, currency, and real estate.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Spend $119 On eBay, Get a Free Google Home Mini
If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $119 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PMINI4FREE. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $119 spending threshold, except for gift cards, warranties, protection plans, currency, and real estate.