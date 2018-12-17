Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sometimes procrastination pays off — at least, that’s Zappos’s theory. The shoe retailer is rewarding all those who waited until the last minute to make holiday gift purchases with a $20 code to use on a future purchase after spending $100 or more.

There’s only one code per customer, and the promotion is today only, but otherwise, there are surprisingly few limitations on this sale — the code should be delivered to your inbox within three days of making your purchase. So basically, just buy a loved one a pair of Uggs, and get $20 to spend on yourself later.