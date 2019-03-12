Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare chance to get one for free today with any $100 order.



This deal is only valid on the green ThermoPop for St. Patrick’s Day, but you can mix and match any of ThermoWorks’ products to hit the threshold. A Thermapen and a trivet? A Smoke and a spoonula? A BlueDOT and a DOT? The easiest combination would probably be to just buy three other ThermoPops to get the fourth for free. You could stash the others in a closet to give away as gifts for various occasions throughout the year.