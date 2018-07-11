Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a Whole Foods near you, go spend $10 there between now and Prime Day—a couple jars of asparagus water ought to do it—and you’ll get a $10 credit on your Amazon account that will apply to any Amazon.com purchases on Prime Day next week. Just download the Whole Foods app, sign in with your Amazon Prime account, and scan your QR code at checkout.

