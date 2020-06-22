Speed up Your Weekend Vacuuming With $130 off a Dyson V7 Animal

Dyson V7 Animal Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Dyson V7 Animal | $200 | Newegg

Cleaning your floors can take anywhere from twenty minutes to a couple hours, depending on the size of your living space, your diligence, and the gear you’ve got on hand. Good deals won’t be much help for the first two, but they can help give you an upgrade that’ll make your next cleaning session less tedious. Right now the cordless Dyson V7 Animal, which comes with a washable HEPA filter for easier maintenance, is down to $200 on Newegg, saving you $130 off the retail price. It’s in a non-manufacturer box, though, but unless you’re collecting old Dyson boxes, that shouldn’t be an issue.

